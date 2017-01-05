Global warming 'hiatus' doesn't exist, new study finds

Global warming hasn’t slowed down despite previous reports suggesting otherwise, new research has found.

Many scientists have long thought that there had been a “global warming hiatus” in the last 15 years – but a new study led by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, says scientists have been underestimating the rise in ocean temperatures for decades.

This latest research supports a report by a US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) published last year that temperatures of the oceans were being consistently underestimated by the main global climate models.

The Noaa report was controversial at that time because it challenged existing research on global warming and the methods that were used to determine ocean temperatures between 1998 and 2014.

Noaa’s analysis found ocean buoys used to calculate sea temperatures tend to show slightly cooler temperatures than the older ship-based systems.

Ship-based measurements were used throughout the 90s and so when the measurements later switched to buoys – it gave the impression that the temperatures were cooler.

(Victor/Flickr)

After correcting for this “cold bias”, Noaa concluded that the oceans have actually warmed 0.12C per decade since 2000 – nearly twice as fast as earlier estimates of 0.07C per decade.

And the new study, which uses independent data from satellites and robotic floats as well as buoys, concludes that the Noaa results were correct.

“Our results mean that essentially Noaa got it right, that they were not cooking the books,” said lead author Zeke Hausfather, of UC Berkeley.

(Andreas Kambanis/Flickr)

“In the grand scheme of things, the main implication of our study is on the hiatus, which many people have focused on, claiming that global warming has slowed greatly or even stopped.

“Based on our analysis, a good portion of that apparent slowdown in warming was due to biases in the ship records.”

The research is published in the journal Science Advances.