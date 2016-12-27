Girls freed from Boko Haram captivity 'prevented from going home for Christmas'

Nigerian officials prevented kidnapped girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists from spending Christmas at home with their families, according to a lawyer.

The claims raise questions about Nigeria's handling of the 21 girls freed in October by negotiation with Boko Haram.

Nearly 300 were kidnapped from school in north-eastern Chibok town in April 2014. Dozens escaped within hours but 219 remain captive.

Those freed have been held for trauma counselling in Nigerian capital city Abuja.

They demanded to spend Christmas at home. Human-rights lawyer Emmanuel Ogebe says they reached Chibok on Christmas Eve but were held at a legislator's house.

Parents say they were taken to see their daughters, who were not allowed to go home or to a church service.