Girl who vanished from home returns to England after being found in Spain

A four-year-old girl who was found in Spain after going missing with her schizophrenic mother has returned to England.

Undated family handout file photo of four-year-old girl Elliana Shand.

Elliana Shand had been at the centre of private family court litigation.

She had disappeared from her London home with her mother Jessica Richards, who is in her mid-20s, after social services staff at Barking and Dagenham Council raised concerns about her care.

A judge who has overseen the case at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London had said he was very concerned for Elliana’s safety and made public appeals for help.

Mr Justice Hayden heard on Friday that Elliana had been found safe and well with her mother in Spain by Spanish police.

Lawyers representing the council on Tuesday told the judge that Elliana had returned to England.

The judge said she would stay with her paternal grandparents Sean and Eileen Doyle, who are both in their 50s and live in the Wembley area of London.

Mr Doyle, a Liverpool fan who campaigns for victims of the Hillsborough disaster, had mounted an internet campaign and begged people to help find Elliana.

- PA