Girl, 15, dies after allergic reaction to takeaway meal

A 15-year-old girl who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway meal has died.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire in England, died on New Year's Day after being admitted to hospital on December 30.

Megan Lee.

Her parents, Adam and Gemma Lee, described her as a "role model", "inspiration" and "princess".

In a statement, they said: "Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter. Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.

"Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile."

Police are investigating her death.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl from Oswaldtwistle who passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

"She had eaten food from a takeaway in the Hyndburn area and was admitted to hospital on Friday December 30, but sadly passed away on New Year's Day.

"We are currently carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of her death has taken place, however the full results will not be known for some time."