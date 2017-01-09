Get your gloves out! A cold snap is coming and it's going to bring a lot of snow

If you got a woolly coat and a pair of cosy mittens for Christmas, now would probably be the best time to get them out.

Forecasters say an arctic cold spell is on the way – blowing in from the north – with “thundersnow” and blizzards on the cards.

Yellow warnings for wind and snow have been issued by the Met Office, with snow showers expected to bring 2-5 cm of snow at lower levels and 10-20 cm on ground above 200m to 300m.

Affecting Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of the North West from Wednesday, the warning expands to include Wales and Eastern England by Thursday and into Friday.

With the cold air originating over arctic Canada, Met Office meteorologist Emma Sharples warned that with the high winds and snow “we could get some blizzard type conditions, especially at height”.

When asked about the possibility of “thundersnow” – where the rain associated with a thunderstorm falls as snow – she added: “It is possible, all that really needs is for thunder to happen at the same time as the snow.

“So where you get very active or vigorous showers – which is what we are going to see… then we could well get some thunder as well. It is definitely possible.”

Sharples said that because the snow at lower levels will come in the form of “showers”, unless there is “shower after shower coming over the same location”, it is unlikely to build up to too much.

Milder for a time but then the #Jetstream dives southwards from midweek bringing in bitterly #cold #Arctic air & the risk of #snow for some pic.twitter.com/cL0EvjETwp — Met Office (@metoffice) January 9, 2017

But she warned: “Even a centimetre of snow in this country can obviously cause some disruption”, adding that there could also be “some showers in land, but they are likely to be short-lived”.

The Met Office has said that “lightning may accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a consequence”.

Sharples added: “We are looking at low single figures, 2C to 5C by day, and then overnight it will vary across the country.

“But where there is snow lying it could be heading towards double minus figures, -8 or -10C especially in towns and cities, and probably in the north of England and Scotland.”