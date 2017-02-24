Germany criticises Russian plan to build Reichstag replica for youths to attack

German officials have criticised plans announced by the Russian military to build a replica of Berlin's parliament building as a target for teenagers to attack at a theme park near Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that the replica would give members of the Young Army, a programme to teach schoolchildren military skills and encourage patriotism, the opportunity "to storm a specific location, not something abstract".

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said the plan was "surprising and speaks for itself".

"We wouldn't build something like that for the education of German youth," added foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

The Reichstag parliament building was the scene of bitter fighting in 1945 between the Red Army and Nazi troops.

There are famous images of Soviet soldiers hoisting their flag over the building.

AP