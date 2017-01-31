German teenagers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in garden house

Six teenagers whose bodies were found at a garden house in Germany died of carbon monoxide poisoning, investigators have said.

Prosecutors and police in Wuerzburg, Bavaria, said on Tuesday they still are working to determine the source of the gas and what caused it to leak.

Investigators have said a wood-fired stove was in use at the house.

A view of the town of Arnstein, Germany. Photo: Timm Schamberger/dpa via AP

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 47 miles east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19.

He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night.

Investigators ordered post-mortem examinations and blood tests on the bodies.

- AP