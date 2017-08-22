German police seize thousands of orange 'Trump' ecstasy tablets

Thousands of ecstasy tablets in the shape of Donald Trump's head have been seized by German police.

The drug haul has an estimated street value of €39,000.

Police in Osnabrueck, in north-western Germany, said they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car.

They said the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but had not succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge ordered the father and son be kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

AP

