German police hunt for thieves who stole 21-inch gold coin worth millions from museum

Thieves have stolen a massive 100kg (220lb) gold coin worth millions of euro from Berlin's Bode Museum.

The thieves apparently entered through a window at about 3.30am, before breaking into a cabinet where the Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" coin was kept and escaping with it before police arrived.

A ladder was later found near railway tracks close to the museum.

The 3cm (1.18in) thick coin, with a diameter of 53cm (20.9in), has a face value of €920,000. By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost €4.15m at current market prices.

The museum said the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold.

It has a portrait of the queen of England on one side and Canadian maple leaves on the other.