German police have seized thousands of orange ‘Trump’ ecstasy tablets

Thousands of ecstasy tablets, which bizarrely appear to be in the shape of US president Donald Trump’s head, have been seized by German police.

The drug haul has an estimated street value of €39,000, and police in Osnabruck, in north-western Germany, said they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car.

(Police Osnabrueck via AP)

They said the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but had not succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge ordered the father and son be kept in custody, and the car was seized and towed away.