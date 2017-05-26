German police arrest suspected Islamic extremist

Police in western Germany have arrested a suspected Islamic extremist who they believe may have been planning an attack.

The 32-year-old man, a German who was believed to have converted to Islam and become radicalised, was arrested on Thursday evening in Essen.

His name was not released in line with German privacy rules.

Police said that there was "no evidence of a concrete danger of an attack", and gave no details of a possible target.

They said the man was already known to authorities for petty crime and because of his suspected radicalisation.