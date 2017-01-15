German plane diverted to Kuwait after bomb threat

A Germany-bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait today over a bomb threat - but no explosives were found on board, authorities said.

The plane from Salalah heading to Cologne was Eurowings flight No EW117, an Airbus A330-203.

The state-run KUNA news agency of Kuwait said 299 passengers on board were evacuated over the incident. The plane's captain had requested an emergency landing in Kuwait City.

In a statement, Eurowings said the flight was being flown by SunExpress on its behalf.

The plane was diverted to Kuwait "for security reasons and in consultation with the relevant authorities", Eurowings said in a statement.

Eurowings is a subsidiary of German air carrier Lufthansa.

AP