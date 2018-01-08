German nationalist MP warned over racist tweet directed at Boris Becker's son

A German nationalist MP has been given a formal warning by his party over a racist tweet on his account directed against the son of former tennis star Boris Becker.

Alternative for Germany's leadership decided unanimously to give the warning to Jens Maier, and called on him to exercise more care in choosing and supervising his staff.

However, Mr Maier does not risk expulsion from AfD.

He claims that the now-deleted tweet directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has since been disciplined. Mr Maier said he regrets the "mishap".

A lawyer for Noah Becker said last week that the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Mr Maier.

Mr Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on his nationalist party's far-right wing.