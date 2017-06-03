German music festival to resume after Friday evacuation amid terror threat

A popular German rock festival is set to resume today after police searches failed to confirm fears of a terrorist threat, organisers have said.

Authorities shut down and cleared thousands of fans from the three-day Rock am Ring festival near Nurburg on Friday evening, its opening night.

They cited what they called "concrete indications on the basis of which a possible terrorist threat can't be ruled out". They did not give any further details.

Rock am Ring organisers have now said in a Facebook post that police have cleared them to prepare to reopen the site.

A policeman guards the area near the main stage of the rock festival 'Rock am Ring' near Nuerburg, Germany, early today. Picture: AP

- AP