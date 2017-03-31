German minister: EU should consider trade complaint over US steel row

Germany's foreign minister has said the EU should consider filing a trade case against the US over Washington's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel imported from Europe.

Among the companies which would be affected by the tariffs are two German steelmakers, Salzgitter AG and Dillinger Huette.

Sigmar Gabriel (pictured below) said the US calculations contradicted World Trade Organisation rules and are intended to protect US steelmakers "by putting the better German steel industry at a disadvantage".

Mr Gabriel noted that it was the first anti-dumping procedure launched by the new US administration.

He called the American move unacceptable, and urged the EU to examine whether to file a WTO case.