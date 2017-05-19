German court jails woman for killing boyfriend with circular saw nine years ago

A court in southern Germany has convicted a 32-year-old woman of killing her boyfriend and severing his head with a circular saw.

The Munich state court sentenced the student, identified only as Gabriele P in line with German privacy rules, to 12 years and six months in prison for manslaughter.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hand down a life sentence for murder.

They said the woman attacked her boyfriend while he was tied to a bed and blindfolded with blacked-out swimming goggles, then decapitated him, probably after he died from wounds to the upper body.

The December 2008 killing came to light last year. Police found the body, which she and two friends had allegedly buried several years earlier, in the garden of her Munich home.

AP