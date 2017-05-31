German court denies mother access to dead daughter’s Facebook data

A Berlin court has denied a mother access to her dead daughter’s Facebook data, ruling that German privacy laws outweigh her parental rights.

The mother sued for access to her daughter’s Facebook account after the 15-year-old died when she was hit by a subway train in 2012, to try to determine if it was an accident or if she killed herself.

The regional court said that the mother’s wish was understandable, but that granting it would set a dangerous precedent.

Facebook welcomed the decision, but said it would try to find a solution "that helps the family and at the same time protects the privacy of third parties".

The mother can appeal.