German child rescued after locking himself into safe
A young child has been rescued, after locking himself into a safe in Germany.
Reports say the boy was playing hide and seek with his brother at his grandfather’s home south of Berlin.
The Fire Brigade say the boy got into the unused vault and the door closed on him.
It took about three hours to free him.
Just as special forces were about to forcefully open the safe, the correct number combination was found.
The child is said to be doing well.
