German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet with Donald Trump at The White House

President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House later this month.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the meeting will take place on March 14.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Mr Trump and the German chancellor since the US election.

Mr Trump frequently criticised Mrs Merkel during his presidential campaign, accusing her of "ruining Germany" by taking in large numbers of refugees.

Mrs Merkel, who wields significant sway in Europe, was critical of Mr Trump's refugee and immigration travel ban, which was blocked by the courts.

Sanders did not offer details on what the two may discuss.