German archaeologist kidnapped from Nigerian village

Gunmen have kidnapped two Germans from a village in northern Nigeria, police said.

They took archaeologist Peter Breunig and associate Johannes Behringer from Jenjela village in Kaduna state on Wednesday morning, said assistant superintendent of police Aliyu Usman, with the Kaduna police command.

Police are working with villagers to try to rescue the pair, Mr Usman said.

They are said to be part of a four-person team from Goethe University in Frankfurt collaborating with Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

AP