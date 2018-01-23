Germaine Greer under fire as she attacks ‘whingeing’ Me Too movement

Germaine Greer has criticised the Me Too movement, claiming women who “spread (their) legs” for Harvey Weinstein in exchange for film roles should stop “whingeing”.

The noted second wave feminist and author of The Female Eunuch said in the “old days”, using the Carry On films as an example, women used to “outwit” leering men.

“What makes it different is when the man has economic power, as Harvey Weinstein has,” she said, as she received an Australian Of The Year award in London.

“But if you spread your legs because he said ‘be nice to me and I’ll give you a job in a movie’ then I’m afraid that’s tantamount to consent, and it’s too late to start whingeing about that.”

People on Twitter have denounced her as “problematic” and questioned her feminist credentials.

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that Germaine Greer is at it again. — hrtbps (@hrtbps) January 23, 2018

Ah, Germaine Greer, quite the feminist... pic.twitter.com/XYX4JFSr8q — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) January 22, 2018

Germaine Greer’s feet of clay seem to have finally been uncovered by some of her feminist fans. However, she’s been problematic for ages. Her comments about trans women, for example, have been aggressive, wrong-minded and hurtful. — Shirley Temple Bar (@shirleybar) January 23, 2018

She said in the interview, reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, that she wanted women to be able to “react here and now” to inappropriate behaviour.

The 78-year-old also dismissed calls to end Woody Allen’s career given allegations made by his daughter Dylan Farrow that he assaulted her in 1992.

Woody Allen has always denied the claims.