Georgian ex-leader Saakashvili refuses to hand himself in over Ukraine protest

Georgia’s former president, who has become Ukraine’s top opposition politician, has said he will not surrender to authorities after prosecutors issued an ultimatum.

Authorities tried to arrest Mikheil Saakashvili at his home in the capital, Kiev, on Tuesday but he escaped with help from supporters.

Mr Saakashvili and his backers camped out outside parliament, demanding the resignation of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Prosecutors gave him 24 hours to turn himself in.

Mr Saakashvili addressed the crowd outside parliament, called the Supreme Rada, on Wednesday, saying that prosecutors are welcome to see him there but he will not turn himself in.

Police officers and prosecutors went to the tent camp early in the morning to look for him but were met with resistance from protesters, Kiev police said. Two protesters and 11 police officers were injured in a scuffle, they added.

There were about 100 protesters outside the Supreme Rada late on Wednesday morning.

The detention of Mr Saakashvili, now an anti-corruption crusader in his adopted home and arguably the country’s most popular opposition politician, has raised fears that Ukraine could be facing its most acute political crisis since the 2014 revolution.

Mr Saakashvili has won broad popularity in Ukraine with his fiery campaign against official corruption, riding a wave of public frustration over Mr Poroshenko’s failure to tackle it. He has staged a series of rallies calling for the president’s resignation, but they have not produced any visible impact.

Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko claimed on television that his office has evidence that Mr Saakashvili’s representative received 500,000 US dollars from Ukrainian businessmen who have ties to Russia to finance the protests.

AP