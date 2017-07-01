Gay pride rally sees tight security as hundreds of thousands join Madrid event

Hundreds of thousands of people have been marching in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security measures.

Authorities reduced the traffic flow in the Spanish capital, banned heavy trucks and deployed 3,500 police in the city centre.

However, there were no indications of planned attacks by extremist groups that have hit several European cities, said Spanish police.

The rally, calling for LGTBI rights to be extended across the world, featured a parade of 52 floats taking the festivities through the city and into the night.

The march in the Spanish capital is the highlight of the 10-day World Pride 2017 festival, which concludes on Sunday.

AP