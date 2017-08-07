Gas explosion in mine in Pakistan controlled Kashmir kills five

A gas explosion in a coal mine in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir has killed five miners and injured two after a part of the shaft collapsed, officials say.

Masoodur Rehman, the deputy commissioner of Muzaffarabad, says the explosion took place late on Sunday about 20 miles north of the regional capital.

He said the bodies were recovered in the early morning and that police arrested six officials of the mining company for failing to maintain safety standards.

This was the first mine explosion in Pakistani-held Kashmir, though such incidents are common in Pakistan because of lax safety standards.

The disputed region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed it in its entirety by both.

AP