Further arrest made by police investigating Manchester atrocity

Counter-terror police have made a fresh arrest in connection to the Manchester suicide bombing as officers raid another address in the city.

Greater Manchester Police said a 25-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of terror offences in the Old Trafford area.

A search is also being carried out an address in Moss Side, in the south of the city, as part of the investigation.

Twelve people are now being held in custody after the atrocity at the Manchester Arena left 22 dead.

Heavily armed officers with police dogs guarding a house on Quantock Close/Selworthy Road in Moss Side, Manchester pic.twitter.com/qkToHWFDVa — Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) May 28, 2017

Images posted on social media showed armed officers in the Moss Side neighbourhood amid reports of an explosion.

Police would not comment on whether a controlled blast was used to gain entrance to the property, a tactic used on previous raids.

One resident wrote on Twitter: "There was an explosion about half an hour ago on Selworthy Road, Moss Side. There is armed police and dogs surrounding the area."

Armed police performing raid in Moss Side, Manchester https://t.co/03uqI89s7R pic.twitter.com/fumF3NtnDP — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) May 28, 2017

The latest operation came just hours after the Home Secretary warned that members of bomber Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large.

Amber Rudd said parts of the suicide attacker's circle were "potentially" unaccounted for, despite optimism that a previous wave of arrests had quelled further threats.

On Saturday night, police issued CCTV stills of Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

A matter of hours after he was captured on camera, the 22-year-old was dead, having inflicted an outrage on a pop concert attended predominantly by young girls.

The huge police response that followed saw raids in several cities as counter-terror efforts were focused on cornering his suspected criminal ring.