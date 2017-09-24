Fundraiser launched after tragic deaths of two baby triplets

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support the family of two baby triplets who died in a "tragic accident" in Wales.

The five-month-old baby boys were found dead at a home in Bridgend, south Wales, on Saturday morning.

A third baby brother is understood to be healthy.

Photo: Go Fund Me

The babies are named on a Go Fund Me page as Noah and Charlie, sons of Sarah Owen.

Writing on the fundraising site, which aims to source £5,000(€5,650) to help pay for funeral costs, Siobhan Boyd said: "Sadly this morning (Saturday) two of my beautiful godsons passed away.

"I'm trying to raise money for their mother to help with the costs if flowers etc.

"If anybody would like to help hopefully we can raise enough to take the financial stress off Sarah at this difficult time. Thank you all for reading xxx"

Emergency services were called at around 10.05am. There are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: "The five-month-old children were conveyed to hospital where tragically they were later pronounced deceased.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths which are being treated as a tragic accident."

It is believed one line of inquiry is whether sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death, was involved.