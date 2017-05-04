Fugitive Red Bull heir set to have Thai passport revoked amid hit-and-run case

Thai authorities plan to revoke the passport of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted on deadly hit-and-run charges.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya flew to Singapore two days before he was due to appear before prosecutors last month, but left two days later.

Authorities say his whereabouts are unknown. He was tracked down in London earlier this year, before an arrest warrant was issued, and refused to answer questions.

Thailand's Interpol director, police major general Apichart Suribunya, checked with authorities in London and said Vorayuth is no longer there.

He said Interpol will issue a Blue Notice on Friday, advising officials in 190 countries that he is wanted.

An arrest warrant was issued a week ago, almost five years after Vorayuth allegedly left a motorcycle police officer dead after crashing into him with his Ferrari at high speed.

His family are half-owners of the Red Bull energy drink company which has brought them an estimated wealth of more than $20bn.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Busadee Santipitak said it received a request from the Thonglor police station, where the deceased officer worked and which investigated the accident, to revoke Vorayuth's passport.

Earlier this year journalists watched Vorayuth, 32, and his family enjoying a $1,000-a-night holiday in Laos.

They reported on more than 120 social media postings of him travelling in luxury through more than nine countries since the accident, snowboarding in Japan, attending Grand Prix races with team Red Bull and visiting beach resorts.

All that time he had been repeatedly telling prosecutors, through his lawyer, that he was ill or out of the country on business when called in to face charges.

His lawyer and Red Bull have not responded to requests for comment.

- AP