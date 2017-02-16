Fresh clashes in Paris suburb over alleged police violence

New clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a Paris suburb, days after the alleged rape of a young black man by police sparked a week of violence.

Protesters - mostly young people - threw stones and iron bars near the main shopping centre in Bobigny, east of Paris, and police used tear gas to disperse several dozen people.

The protesters were calling for justice after a 22-year-old man claimed he was sexually assaulted with a police baton when he was arrested on February 2 in the suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

French media reported the man was released from hospital on Thursday.

The reported sexual assault has prompted violent protests in several neighbourhoods with minority populations.

Four officers have been charged with rape and assault.

Police deny the rape allegations.

AP