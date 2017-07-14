Fresh appeal to trace mother after newborn baby left at bus stop

Police have renewed their appeal to the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned at a bus stop to come forward.

The baby girl was discovered in the bus shelter near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, North Wales, at 7.15am on Tuesday.

The youngster is presently being cared for at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Rhyl.

Helen Douglas, of North Wales Police, said: "We are concerned about the mother's health and are appealing for her to come forward by contacting me, Helen, on 07835 923787.

"Likewise, if you are a concerned friend, relative or neighbour of the mother you can also contact me on the same number. We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs."

Officers are also appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been travelling along the main Towyn Coast Road (A548) between 11.30pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday to come forward.

Anyone that knows who the mother is, or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her, can contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529.