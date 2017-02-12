French youths clash with police in Paris suburb

A peaceful demonstration over the alleged rape of a black youth by police in France has degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle on fire.

Youths also threw projectiles at police in a Paris suburb, while the officers responded with tear gas.

Hundreds demonstrated by the courthouse in the north-east suburb of Bobigny on Saturday, calling for justice for the 22-year-old man arrested in Aulnay-Sous-Bois on February 2 during an ID check by four police officers.

The young man, who is still in hospital, says he was raped with a police baton.

The situation has sparked a week of nightly unrest in several small towns with minority populations.

One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others with aggravated assault. All deny the allegations.

An RTL radio van was set ablaze in the unrest.

