French Prime Minister condemns MP's attack on rival with motorcycle helmet

Physical assault must be "strongly condemned", French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said, after an MP hit another politician with a motorcycle helmet in a violent fight.

Mr Philippe on Sunday urged M'jid El Guerrab, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron's party, to "draw the consequences" of his actions.

Mr El Guerrab was charged on Saturday night with "intentional violence with a weapon", in that case the helmet, after a fight he had on Wednesday with Socialist Party official Boris Faure.

Mr Faure has been treated for a severe head injury and left hospital on Saturday, his lawyer Patrick Klugman said.

Mr El Guerrab acknowledged on his Facebook page that he had a verbal and physical altercation with Mr Faure and said they were on bad terms since the electoral campaign for legislative elections in June.

