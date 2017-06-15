French politicians condemn attack on candidate

French politicians have united to condemn an attack on a former minister while she was out campaigning ahead of National Assembly elections this weekend.

Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet's campaign team said the former environment minister under ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy was taken to hospital for checks following the attack on Thursday in a Paris market.

Her team said it had filed a legal complaint.

French media quoted witnesses as saying that a man insulted Ms Kosciusko-Morizet and pushed campaign leaflets into her face.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe was among those who condemned the aggression, saying he has "nothing but contempt" for men who are violent towards women.

Known in France by her initials "NKM", Ms Kosciusko-Morizet is a candidate in Paris for the conservative Republicans party.

