French politician dies at rally for Emmanuel Macron

A French politician has died after collapsing on stage while making a speech at a rally for presidential contender Emmanuel Macron.

Corrine Erhel, who is aged 50, was the final speaker at the event in Plouisy in the west of the country.

She fell to the ground during her speech and later died in hospital.

French lower house speaker Claude Bartolone said "I learned with immense sadness of the death of Corinne Erhel at the event in Plouisy, where she was speaking to 300 activists."

President Francois Hollande said "A member of parliament since 2007, she was fully invested in her parliamentary work, while still remaining close to the people."

Erhel joined the centrist political movement "En Marche" (”On the Move”) back in 2016.

It's also the current party of French presidential Emmanuel Macron, who polls predict will beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in tomorrow’s decisive run-off.

Macron offered his condolences to Erhel's family and friends on Twitter saying "Overwhelmed by the death of Corinne Erhel, at our sides since the first hour. Thoughts got out to her spouse and relatives."