French police make 15 arrests in Kim Kardashian robbery probe

At least 15 people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.

The socialite and reality TV star was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by five masked men inside a private residence in Paris in October last year.

It is reported the arrests were made in the Paris region early this morning.

The arrests come as Kardashian spoke out about the Paris heist, saying she thought she was going to be shot in the back.