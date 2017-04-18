French police claim to have thwarted terror attack days before election
Police have arrested two suspected radicals who were allegedly preparing an "imminent" attack in France as it prepares to vote this weekend in the first round of its presidential election.
French interior minister Matthias Fekl said at a brief news conference that the arrests took place in the southern city of Marseille.
He said those arrested were suspected of preparing an attack in the coming days.
