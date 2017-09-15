French police arrest man after attack on soldier

French police say a man has been arrested after attacking a soldier at a metro station in Paris.

The suspect, who made a reference to Allah, was carrying a knife, but no-one was hurt.

Security remains tight in some parts of France, after a series of terror attacks which have killed more than 230 people in the past three years.

[timg]FrenchSoldiersEiffelTowerMay17_large.jpg[/;timg]