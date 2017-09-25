French lorry drivers block roads in protest against new labour laws

French lorry drivers have organised blockades on roads and near fuel depots across the country in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's changes to labour laws.

Two major unions, CGT and FO, have called for a nationwide protest on Monday.

Protesters fear the new rules Mr Macron formally signed last week will lead to a deterioration in working conditions and ease the firing of workers.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner called on French drivers not to rush to petrol stations, to avoid fuel shortages.

The government has started unblocking roads through police intervention in order to allow access to fuel depots.

Mr Macron said labour reforms are essential to revive the French and European economies.