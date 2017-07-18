French left-wing leader Melenchon probed over assistant jobs

France's leading left-wing politician - a vocal opponent of President Emmanuel Macron - is embroiled in a growing corruption investigation over alleged fictional parliamentary assistant jobs in the European Parliament.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Jean-Luc Melenchon, a former European Parliament member, is being investigated as part of an inquiry targeting 19 other figures and their former parliamentary assistants.

The inquiry is trying to establish whether assistants working for French political parties were illegally paid with European Parliament money.

Mr Melenchon, leader of the France Unbowed party, has denied any wrongdoing.

Former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, of the National Front, was handed preliminary charges in June over a similar inquiry. She denies all charges.

More to follow…