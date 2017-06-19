French government resigns in symbolic gesture after Macron victory

Back to World Home

France's government has resigned in a symbolic move after President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a majority in parliamentary elections.

The president's office said in a statement that he accepted the resignation and immediately renamed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and tasked him with forming a new government by Wednesday evening.

The government spokesman said earlier that Mr Macron is expected to make only small, "technical" changes and rename the government.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World