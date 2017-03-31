French election candidate Francois Fillon vows to fight Islamic extremism

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has said his priority would be to fight Islamic extremism following a series of terror attacks.

Mr Fillon, a major contender in the two-round election due to take place on April 23 and May 7, proposed to put in place a European defence alliance led by France and Germany.

He told a news conference: "The Islamic totalitarian threat ... along with the weakening of (Nato) through President Trump's rhetoric and contradictory signals, are forcing us to overhaul our alliances and take a second look at the question of European defence, which was neglected for too long."

Mr Fillon said his urgent priority is to defeat Islamic State in Syria.

Dozens of people have been killed in a number of terrorist incidents, including attacks in Paris and Nice, in the past two years.

Mr Fillon promised to increase France's defence budget to 2% of gross domestic product by 2023, up from 1.78% now.

"For decades, we have lived with the illusion of perpetual peace, the irreversible nature of the European Union and the unconditional commitment of the US toward the safety of Europe. These times are over," he stressed.

Mr Fillon also took a hard stance on Russia, contrasting with earlier comments calling for warmer relations with the country.

"Its political regime is not identical to the ones in our Western democracies. It is a dangerous country," he said.

"When dealing with a dangerous country, you have to think of the strategy you want to put in place."

This strategy consists of "a serious and honest dialogue to bring about the conditions of Europe's safety," rather than confront Russia, he said.

Mr Fillon, once considered the presidential front-runner, has dropped in polls following revelations he employed family members for years for parliamentary jobs they allegedly never performed.

He is facing charges in the case, and denies any wrongdoing.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron are now considered the two top contenders in the presidential race.