French court rules dating site can keep promoting cheating
09/02/2017 - 16:37:06Back to World Home
A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden's business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extra-marital affairs.
A Paris civil court ruled that promoting infidelity in ads is not unlawful because adultery is not a criminal offence in France and because cheating on one's spouse is not necessarily a civil violation.
The Catholic association had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extra-marital relations in its communications.
Gleeden had pleaded for freedom of speech and argued that only spouses are entitled to invoke the obligation of fidelity.
AP
Join the conversation - comment here