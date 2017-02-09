French court rules dating site can keep promoting cheating

A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden's business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extra-marital affairs.

A Paris civil court ruled that promoting infidelity in ads is not unlawful because adultery is not a criminal offence in France and because cheating on one's spouse is not necessarily a civil violation.

The Catholic association had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extra-marital relations in its communications.

Gleeden had pleaded for freedom of speech and argued that only spouses are entitled to invoke the obligation of fidelity.

AP