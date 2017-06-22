French blogger 'killed by exploding whipped cream canister'

The death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister is being investigated by French authorities.

An investigation is under way into the death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty canister was to blame, the prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said.

The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that Ms Burger was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, leading to a heart attack, on Saturday.

The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks.

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."🌟 • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

