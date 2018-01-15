France wants UK to contribute more money for handling migrants in Calais

France wants to sign a new deal with the UK which would involve greater British financing of the costs of handling migrants camped in the northern French port city of Calais, authorities said.

A top French official said that the two countries are negotiating "day and night" to sign an agreement at Thursday's joint summit.

Separately, French interior minister Gerard Collomb said in Le Parisien newspaper that France also wants the UK to take in more refugees, especially unaccompanied minors.

Under the terms of the 2003 Touquet accords, British border officials are stationed in northern France.

Many migrants want to try to enter the UK illegally and remain in and around Calais.

French president Emmanuel Macron will visit Calais tomorrow.

