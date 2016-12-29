France raises 'terror tax' to support attack victims

French citizens will contribute an extra €1.60 on their property insurance policies to help finance a fund for victims of extremist attacks which have recently hit the country.

The measure comes into force on Sunday and requires policy holders to contribute €5.90 instead of €4.30.

French government officials said in October when they revealed the scheme that about 90 million insurance policies are floating the fund, which currently has reserves of €1.45bn.

More than 200 people have died in France as a result of terror attacks over the last 20 months.

The Bastille Day truck attack in Nice which left 86 dead this summer cost between €300m and €400m, approximatively the same as the November 13 attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people.