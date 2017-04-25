France honours police officer killed in Champs-Elysees attack

France's top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honour the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, who are the two contenders in France's May 7 presidential run-off, are attending the ceremony in the inner courtyard of the Paris police headquarters in tribute to Xavier Jugele.

French president Francois Hollande will make a speech to pay tribute to the 37-year-old.

The Paris police officer was shot dead last week when an assailant opened fire with an assault rifle on a police van parked on the most famous avenue in the French capital. Two other officers were wounded.

The attacker was subsequently shot and killed by officers.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.