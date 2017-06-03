France and India to work together to combat climate change

The leaders of France and India have vowed to work together to fight climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Saturday he would travel to India before the end of the year for a summit on promoting solar energy.

Mr Modi closed a European tour meeting with Mr Macron in Paris as world governments began adjusting to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the landmark climate accord reached in and named for the French capital.

Mr Modi delivered on France's hope that India would confirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement, saying that fighting on behalf of "Mother Planet" is a gift for future generations.

India, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is a critical player in the climate pact.

"We are in favour of this Paris Agreement and we will continue to work in that direction, even beyond the Paris Agreement, even if this agreement did not exist," Mr Modi said at the close of the two leaders' talks.

France and India have launched the Global Solar Alliance aimed at developing solar energy and making it accessible to all. Mr Macron described it as a "concrete instrument" in the fight against climate warming, and said other countries would be brought in at the India summit.

"We are both convinced our countries have much to do for ecological and environmental transition and for the fight against climate warming," he said.

The newly elected Mr Macron, who has made on a mark on the international stage in the month since he was elected after talks with NATO leaders and the heads of the world's richest industrialised nations, further bolstered his diplomatic credentials in meeting with Mr Modi.

AP