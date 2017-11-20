Fourteen killed as bus plunges into ravine in Columbia

Fourteen people were killed and at least 38 injured in Colombia’s northern state of Antioquia after a bus slid off a road and fell into a ravine.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon and involved a local bus known as a "chiva".

Chiva buses are typically painted in bright colours and carry passengers inside and on top of the roof.

Local media reported that coffee growers, peasants and a man who was travelling to visit relatives were among the passengers killed.

Colonel Juan Carlos Torres of Antioquia’s police department says the bus fell almost 1,000 feet down a cliff after the driver lost control.

Nearby villagers helped rescuers search for survivors.

Two young children were also among the dead.