Four-year-old girl shot dead by her sibling, aged six

A girl aged four has been shot dead by her six-year-old sibling at their home in South Carolina.

Carley Mack was struck by one bullet and died in hospital 45 minutes later, said Spartanburg Police.

It was not revealed whether the other child who fired the gun was Carley's brother or sister or details of the gun's ownership or how it ended up in the hands of the child.

The incident appears to be accidental and it is unlikely charges will be filed, said police.

AP