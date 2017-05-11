Four-year-old boy who shoots himself dead 'probably thought gun was a toy'

A four-year-old boy has died after shooting himself with a gun he found in his home.

Grandmother LaToya Glover said Garrion Glover Jr, of East Chicago, Indiana, "got hold of a gun and he shot himself".

1 Chicago News Search Businesses (4-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In East Chicago Home) 1 Chicago News & Search - https://t.co/EIGKq0xVK8 pic.twitter.com/sCG2brZ6AX — 1 Chicago Org (@1ChicagoOrg) May 11, 2017

She said everyone else in the house was asleep at the time of the shooting early today.

Coroners said the boy was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3am local time.

Cousin Kenny Trout said Garrion liked to play with toy guns and probably thought the weapon was a toy.

It was not immediately clear who owed the gun.

Mrs Glover added that the boy's father died in a homicide at the same apartment complex two years ago where many residents own guns for protection.