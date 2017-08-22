Four to appear in court in connection with Barcelona attacks

Four alleged members of a terror cell accused of killing 15 people in attacks in Barcelona and a Spanish resort were due in court today, a day after the last missing member of the cell was shot dead down by police.

The men were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the planning or execution of attacks in Barcelona on Thursday and the north-eastern resort town of Cambrils early on Friday.

They were appearing before National Court Judge Fernando Andreu in Madrid, who will decide whether they should be kept in custody or released, with or without conditions.

Spanish media have named the suspects as Driss Oukabir, Mohammed Aalla, Salh el Karib and Mohamed Houli Chemal but their identities have not yet been confirmed by police.

Tribute to Barcelona victims.

The four were arrested following the attacks - three in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll and another in Alcanar, south of Barcelona, where a house that was destroyed in an accidental explosion turned out to be a botched bomb-making workshop.

The lone fugitive from the cell was shot dead on Monday after he flashed what turned out to be a fake suicide belt at two troopers who confronted him in a vineyard not far from the city he terrorised.